Heartland Votes

SEMO NASV drawing attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month with various events

Members of the Southeast Missouri Network for Sexual Violence created pinwheel gardens outside...
Members of the Southeast Missouri Network for Sexual Violence created pinwheel gardens outside the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Jackson Police Department.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland advocacy group is drawing attention to Child Abuse Prevention Month in Cape Girardeau County.

Members of the Southeast Missouri Network for Sexual Violence created pinwheel gardens outside the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Jackson Police Department.

In 2008, Prevent Child Abuse America introduced the pinwheels as a new national symbol for child abuse prevention because they connote playfulness, joy and childhood.

The group’s development director told us more about their effort.

“We want to bring awareness to abuse that happens, remove the stigma around abuse and encourage people to report abuse when they see it. So, it’s really just bringing awareness and light to something that’s happening more frequently than people are aware,” Alice Gasser, NASV development director, explained.

According to SEMO NASV’s Facebook page, both Cape Girardeau and Jackson city councils will make proclamations for Child Abuse Awareness month on Monday night, April 3.

The group also has a number of events planned throughout the month, including:

  • April - Spirit Pump Program with Acee’s at 7950 State Highway K
  • April 1 - Wear blue to support National Child Abuse Awareness Month
  • April 3 - Cape Girardeau Proclamation at Cape Girardeau City Hall at 5 p.m.
  • April 3 – Jackson Proclamation at Jackson City Hall at 6 p.m.
  • April 11 - Panda Express Fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • April 20 - Panera Bread Give Back Night from 4-8 p.m.
  • April 22 - Day in the Park with Green Bear at the Cape Girardeau County Park North from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • April 25 - T-Ravs Give Back Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • April 26 - Denim Day at Southeast Missouri State University, wear denim and teal to support Sexual Assault Awareness Month
  • April 28 - New Satellite Office Open House 12-1 p.m.
  • April 29 - Muddy River Marathon

