Heartland Votes

SEMO baseball soars past Little Rock 17-6 for series sweep

Little Rock vs SEMO
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After wins on both legs of a doubleheader against Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday, the SEMO baseball team had their bats ready to go once more for the series finale on Sunday.

Leading 6-4 entering the 7th inning, the Redhawks exploded for 7 runs in the frame.

SEMO sweeps Little Rock; Redhawks now 5-1 to start OVC play

Despite back-to-back solo home runs from Little Rock in the top of the 8th, SEMO scored four more times in the bottom half of the inning to end the game due to the NCAA run-rule.

The Redhawks improve to 5-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burnt truck in New Madrid County
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019

Latest News

Bell gets ready for a drive at Augusta National.
Poplar Bluff native Anna Bell competes at Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Fan of the Week: Good Boy at SEMO Baseball Game
Fan of the Week: Good Boy at SEMO Baseball Game
SEMO sweeps Little Rock; Redhawks now 5-1 to start OVC play
SEMO sweeps Little Rock; Redhawks now 5-1 to start OVC play
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/2/23
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 4/2/23