SEMO baseball soars past Little Rock 17-6 for series sweep

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After wins on both legs of a doubleheader against Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday, the SEMO baseball team had their bats ready to go once more for the series finale on Sunday.

Leading 6-4 entering the 7th inning, the Redhawks exploded for 7 runs in the frame.

SEMO sweeps Little Rock; Redhawks now 5-1 to start OVC play

Despite back-to-back solo home runs from Little Rock in the top of the 8th, SEMO scored four more times in the bottom half of the inning to end the game due to the NCAA run-rule.

The Redhawks improve to 5-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play.

