Heartland Votes

Poplar Bluff native Anna Bell competes at Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

Anna Bell earns 8th Place at Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff’s Anna Bell competed against some of the best young golfers in the country on Saturday at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

Representing the Upper Midwest Region, Bell finished in 8th place in the 12-13 Division. She scored a 6 on drive, 2 on chip and 6 on putt.

Bell also got meet Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood from the PGA Tour.

