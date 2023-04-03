Poplar Bluff native Anna Bell competes at Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
Published: Apr. 2, 2023
AUGUSTA, Ga. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff’s Anna Bell competed against some of the best young golfers in the country on Saturday at the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.
Representing the Upper Midwest Region, Bell finished in 8th place in the 12-13 Division. She scored a 6 on drive, 2 on chip and 6 on putt.
Bell also got meet Justin Thomas and Tommy Fleetwood from the PGA Tour.
