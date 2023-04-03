Police: Missing Herrin woman last seen in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A missing woman suffers from a condition that places her in danger, according to police.

Belinda Wicks, 60, of Herrin, was last seen on March 29 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale.

Police say she was reported missing on March 31.

Wicks is described as 5-feet tall and 275 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

At this time, police don’t know which direction she may be traveling in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

