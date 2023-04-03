Heartland Votes

Police: Man charged with abuse after allegedly using cattle prod on children

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is facing charges after police say he used a device meant for cows on two children.

On Friday, deputies responded to a home on Littontown Road around 10:15 a.m. to arrest the man living there on active warrants.

During an earlier investigation involving the Department for Community Based Services, police discovered the suspect in the case, Anthony Jones, 32, of East Bernstadt, was accused of using an electric cattle prod on two children to discipline them.

Deputies say they believe it happened multiple times.

He is facing several counts of criminal abuse and was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Jones is being held on two cash bonds of $2,500 each.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid County
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

HerrinFesta Italiana kicks off Monday, May 22 through Monday, May 30.
HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced
One of Southern Illinois University’s most well-known alumni, Bob Odenkirk, is returning to...
City of Carbondale proclaims April 3 as “Bob Odenkirk Day” ahead of SIU ceremony, Q&A event at Banterra Center
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
A paint and sip event was held at Blue Sky vineyard on Sunday, April 2.
Paint and sip event held to bring community together through art
SIU celebrated Geologists Day with an event where the public could bring in rocks and minerals...
SIU celebrates Geologists Day with public event