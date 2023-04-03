Paint and sip event held to bring community together through art

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - There was a good turnout at Blue Sky vineyard for a paint and sip event on Sunday, April 2.

The event was sponsored by Project Human X, a local company with a purpose to bring the community together through art.

“Me and my wife we run Project Human X together and uh so yeah you could say that we are a mom and pop shop,” said Marquez Scoggim, with Project Human X. “For us art is life this not only how we make a living but this is how we do our service for the community as well.”

They host these events monthly at different locations in southern Illinois, but they host weekly sessions at their main location on the island in Carbondale, which is across from the SIU campus.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.