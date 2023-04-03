Heartland Votes

Paint and sip event held to bring community together through art

A paint and sip event was held at Blue Sky vineyard on Sunday, April 2.
A paint and sip event was held at Blue Sky vineyard on Sunday, April 2.(Source: KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - There was a good turnout at Blue Sky vineyard for a paint and sip event on Sunday, April 2.

The event was sponsored by Project Human X, a local company with a purpose to bring the community together through art.

“Me and my wife we run Project Human X together and uh so yeah you could say that we are a mom and pop shop,” said Marquez Scoggim, with Project Human X. “For us art is life this not only how we make a living but this is how we do our service for the community as well.”

They host these events monthly at different locations in southern Illinois, but they host weekly sessions at their main location on the island in Carbondale, which is across from the SIU campus.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid County
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

SIU celebrated Geologists Day with an event where the public could bring in rocks and minerals...
SIU celebrates Geologists Day with public event
One of Southern Illinois University’s most well-known alumni, Bob Odenkirk, is returning to...
City of Carbondale to proclaim April 3 as “Bob Odenkirk Day” during his visit to Banterra Center
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid County