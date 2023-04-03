Heartland Votes

Paducah Civic Beautification Board announces Dogwood Trail dates

By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Civic Beautification Board announced this year’s trail will be observed from April 10 through April 16, and members of the board will distribute awards to some homeowners.

According to a release from the City of Paducah, the homeowners of eight outstanding trees will be awarded a plaque, cash prize and decorative banner designed by local artist Carol Vander Boegh. Signs will be placed on Wednesday, April 12 to alert visitors of this year’s winners.

Unlike previous years, the 2023 Dogwood Trail will be judged on daytime presentation only. Winners will not be required to light their trees in the evening, but lighting is encouraged so that visitors may enjoy the trail during the day or night, according to the release.

Along with the driving tour, there will be several other Dogwood Trail festivities.

Paducah elementary school students were invited to participate in creating artwork focused on the city’s dogwoods. An exhibition of the students’ art work can be viewed in the City Hall atrium through April 21 and in the City Commission Chambers on the second floor from April 22 through May 9.

The Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) Trolley will provide a free tour of the Dogwood Trail on Thursday, April 13. The trolley will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., departing from 850 Harrison St. in Paducah, Kentucky. Additionally, Paducah Ambassadors will narrate the rides, sharing dogwood facts and Paducah history.

On Sunday, April 16, at 2:30 p.m., BikeWorld Paducah will host its annual Dogwood Trail Bicycle Ride. According to the release, all are welcome and bike helmets are required. The ride will begin and end at BikeWorld, located at 809 Joe Clifton Dr., with a picnic to follow.

The release also mentioned the awards ceremony for the Dogwood Trail and Children’s Dogwood Art Contest winners will be held at the May 9 meeting of the Paducah Board of Commissioners at City Hall.

