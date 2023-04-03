Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Young hunters took 2,550 turkeys over youth weekend

Keever Schaning, 6, of Owensville had been dreaming of the day when he was finally of age to...
Keever Schaning, 6, of Owensville had been dreaming of the day when he was finally of age to hunt with his dad Josh. That day came Saturday when he harvested his first turkey on his grandparents’ farm in Owensville. The bird weighed 26 pounds with a 10.5 inch beard and 1 inch spurs(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation reported young hunters took 2,550 turkeys during youth weekend.

That’s based on preliminary data from April 1-2.

The department said the top harvest counties included Osage with 71 birds harvested, Miller with 65 and Texas with 64.

They said young hunters checked 2,881 birds during the 2022 spring youth weekend.

You can click here to get more harvest information by county.

The regular spring turkey season runs April 17 through May 7.

