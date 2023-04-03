HerrinFesta Italiana 2023 entertainment lineup announced

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Get ready to rock at HerrinFesta Italiana!

Organizers of the annual week-long festival have announced the 2023 entertainment lineup.

Diamond Dogs, followed by a reprise of last year’s biggest draw, The Jungle Dogs, will take the stage on Friday, May 26.

The Jungle Dogs have a large following and are known as one of Carbondale’s most legendary party bands in the 90s. The Dogs also performed their mix of reggae, calypso, ska, and rock at HerrinFesta in the 90s and last year. The band is semi-retired, but were talked into taking the stage at the Festa again this year. Diamond Dogs is known for playing retro rock in the southern Illinois winery and bar circuit.

Shane Profitt and opener Feudin’ Hillbillys will be featured on Saturday, May 27. Country music artist Profitt has a debut single, “How It Ought to Be” currently being played nationally. Feudin’ Hillbillys is a group out of Champaign, Illinois. HerrinFesta organizers say they have opened for country music artists Luke Bryan, Neal McCoy, Montgomery Gentry, Mark Chestnut, Tracy Lawrence and Diamond Rio.

On Sunday, May 28, The Gluten Three will open for Head East. Gluten Three is a Franklin County-based group making another appearance on the HerrinFesta stage. Head East is a rock band that has been around for more than five decades. They are widely known for their hit “Never Been Any Reason.”

Performances will be held in the Farmers State Bank Free Entertainment Tent on the north side of the Herrin Civic Center.

The tent and beer garden will open at 6 p.m. with live music to begin at 7 p.m.

This year’s musical entertainment will again be free.

“We had wonderful feedback from our decision last year to offer free entertainment,” said HerrinFesta Vice President Joey Helleny. “It was an easy decision to continue that model and our entertainment committee has done a great job filling the bill.”

Other features of the annual event include a parade, car show, bocce tournaments and golf tournaments, scholarship pageant, poker runs, and of course concessions and amusement rides.

The midway will be open daily from Thursday, May 25 through Monday, May 30.

Organizers said a new feature of this year’s event will be a welcome center, which will include indoor restrooms, baby care areas and concessions inside the civic center.

HerrinFesta Italiana events begin Monday, May 22 and wrap up on Monday, May 30. For a full list, click here.

