Heartland Votes: General municipal election preview

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Voters in two Heartland states will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 4.

General municipal elections will be held in both Missouri and Illinois.

Joshua Wiseman is the election supervisor in Cape GIrardeau County.

He said voter turnout in April contests is usually pretty low.

“We would love to say 100 percent, as these are local issues that affect everyone of us on a larger scale. Realistically, we’re looking probably to that 20 to 30 percent. But we would love to see 50 or 60 [percent]. So, definitely, if you can come out and vote, make your voice count, you know, one in 150 means more than one in a million,” he said.

Polls will be open in both Missouri and Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Missouri law requires voters to have some form of ID before being given a ballot, like a driver’s license or passport.

