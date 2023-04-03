Heartland Votes

Heartland sheriff’s offices to receive CARES Act funding for jail security improvements

Some Heartland sheriff’s offices were among 43 in the state to receive more than $9.9 million...
Some Heartland sheriff’s offices were among 43 in the state to receive more than $9.9 million in grants for security and other improvements to jails.(Stock photo)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Some Heartland sheriff’s offices were among 43 in the state to receive more than $9.9 million in grants for security and other improvements to jails.

Heartland sheriff’s offices to receive money include:

  • Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office - $128,114.50
  • Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office - $34,302.88
  • Iron County Sheriff’s Office - $1,000,000
  • Madison County Sheriff’s Office - $10,820.15
  • Perry County Sheriff’s Office - $44,022.22
  • Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office - $183,150
  • Wayne County Sheriff’s Office - $87,256.58

You can click here for a full list of grant recipients.

Governor Mike Parson announced on Monday, April 3 that the Missouri Department of Public Safety approved the grants.

“As a former sheriff, I know how important it is for Missouri jails to have adequate security systems and updated equipment to help provide safety for deputies, jail personnel, and the communities they serve,” Governor Parson said in a release. “These grants are an investment in jail infrastructure that will help provide better safety and working conditions in our jails across the state.”

According to a release from the governor’s office, jail improvements include cell door lock upgrades, video surveillance equipment, full-body scanners, HVAC improvements and other maintenance and improvement projects.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and was part of Governor Parson’s fiscal year 2023 budget plan.

According to the release, the grants require a local match of 50 percent. They said local ARPA grant funds may be used for the local match. In-kind matches may be retroactive to March 2020.

Grant amounts varied based on the “scale and scope” of grant applications submitted by applicants. The Missouri Department of Public Safety is the grant administrator.

