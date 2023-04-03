Groundbreaking scheduled for new passenger terminal building at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city will break ground on a new passenger terminal building at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking on Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. at the site of the new terminal building, slightly north of the air traffic control tower.

According to the city the 20,000-square-foot facility is the second of three major capital improvement projects that use federal and local funding.

The project has been in development since 2019, with the completion of a terminal area master plan, which studied the facilities at CGI and determined a new passenger terminal building was necessary.

According to the city, it included CGI in the 2019 Capital Improvement Sales Tax renewal approved by citizens. This provided $4.25 million for airport improvements, including a new terminal.

As a primary airport, the city was awarded CARES Act funding in 2020.

The new terminal will cost approximately $12,016,000, of which $10.3 million will be funded by CARES and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds. They said the remaining portion will be funded by CIST.

The current airport terminal was built in 1956 and rehabilitated in 1993 and 2017.

According to the city, the new terminal facility will have better passenger flow, access to restrooms and concessions beyond the security checkpoint and better technology features for business travelers. They said it will include a private area to serve as a mother’s nursing room, a Service Animal Relief Area and a sensory room.

The new terminal will also include a future hold room as the airport continues to develop commercial air service.

“We are thrilled to finally begin construction on our new facility,” Katrina Amos, airport manager, said in a release. “The airport terminal is the gateway to the Southeast Missouri Region and will reflect where we have been in the past, while embracing where we are headed in this new era of commercial service at CGI. Our hope is the community will be proud of the new facility and utilize it for their travel needs for many years to come.”

KCI Construction, Inc., was unanimously recommended by the Airport Advisory Board and awarded the project by the city council in December 2022.

The project is expected to be finished by June 2024.

