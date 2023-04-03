First Alert: Warm start to the week; threat for strong storms returns Tues. night

(KFVS) - Heavy showers and storms developed late Sunday night which has continued into this morning across parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Some storms are producing lightning, heavy downpours and small hail.

The system should move out by daybreak.

Today will be mainly dry, mild and breezy.

Afternoon highs will be warm in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight there is another small chance of thunderstorms in our northern counties.

Tuesday looks to be the warmest and most humid day of the year, thus far.

Afternoon highs will reach near 80 degrees.

By Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be a threat for strong to severe storms as a weak cold front approaches the Heartland.

Strong winds and hail look to be the greatest threats.

The Heartland is outlooked at a threat level 2 and level 3 for severe storms.

After Wednesday, the remainder of the week should be dry and cooler.

