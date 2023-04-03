First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

We’re going to start the first work week of April with mild and (mostly) nice weather, before our next round of big storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. In the short term, an area of unexpectedly heavy showers and storms developed late Sunday night into Monday morning across parts of SE MO and S IL, producing lightning, heavy downpours and lots of small hail. This should exit by daybreak, leading to mainly dry and mild but breezy conditions Monday. There is another small chance of thunderstorms in northern counties again Monday night…but Tuesday looks to be the warmest and most humid day of the year thus far, with highs reaching 80° for the first time for most of us. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, however there will be a threat of strong to severe storms again.

SPC has a level 2/3 threat of severe listed for Tuesday…but for our area this will be more likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday, as a weak cold front approaches. Strong winds and hail look to be the greatest threats. After Wednesday, the remainder of the week should be dry and cooler. At this point, next weekend looks pleasant and dry with seasonably mild temps.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.