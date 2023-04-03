Heartland Votes

Firefighter injured battling overnight fire in north St. Louis

While attempting to extinguish the flames, one firefighter reportedly sustained burns to their arm.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured early Monday morning while battling a fire in north St. Louis.

Crews responded to a fire in the 5000 block of Arlington Avenue just before 1 a.m. A heavy fire could be seen coming from the residence, which was occupied at the time and sustained heavy damage throughout. While attempting to extinguish the flames, one firefighter reportedly sustained burns to their arm. The occupants were not injured, but the severity of the firefighter’s injuries is unknown at this time.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

