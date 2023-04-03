Armed standoff in Scott City ends with suspect in custody

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An armed standoff is over and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities in Scott City were involved in an armed standoff at a home on Dearborn Street Monday afternoon, April 3.

According to Sgt. Brooks Brockmire with the Scott City Police Department, authorities are currently seeking charges in reference to an incident that happened before the standoff involving one unnamed individual.

He said the suspect was taken into custody peacefully and without further incident.

