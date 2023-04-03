Heartland Votes

Armed standoff in Scott City ends with suspect in custody

Authorities in Scott City were involved in an armed standoff at a home on Dearborn Street Monday afternoon, April 3.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - An armed standoff is over and a suspect is in custody.

Authorities in Scott City were involved in an armed standoff at a home on Dearborn Street Monday afternoon, April 3.

According to Sgt. Brooks Brockmire with the Scott City Police Department, authorities are currently seeking charges in reference to an incident that happened before the standoff involving one unnamed individual.

He said the suspect was taken into custody peacefully and without further incident.

