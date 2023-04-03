Heartland Votes

13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Chief Deputy Chris Hensley, the autopsy revealed no foul play.
Deputies: No signs of foul play after human remains found in burned truck in New Madrid Co.
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player with bat sleeve
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Latest News

The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Sonya Leeds and Edward Collett are facing multiple gun and drug charges after Collett allegedly...
Arizona man, woman arrested in connection with threat to McCracken Co. business
In a January memo to employees, McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company...
McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old student files $40 million lawsuit
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement