Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Lyon County EMS was also dispatched to the high school baseball field at the park, for a 14-year-old male juvenile who had reportedly been struck in the mouth.

An investigation revealed a visiting team baseball coach became upset following a call by an umpire. During his moment of frustration, he picked up a weighted bat sleeve and threw it into his team’s dugout where it struck the juvenile in the face causing injury to the student player, according to the release.

The release also said that following this event, a brief disturbance broke out among fans and coaches with the opposing team.

Lyon County EMS arrived and transported the juvenile to Baptist Health in Paducah for treatment of his injuries. Video evidence and witness statements were collected by law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

