Heartland Votes

Sheriff: Officers investigating report of high school baseball coach striking student player

On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police...
On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 1, around 4 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Eddyville Police Department responded to a disturbance complaint at Lee S. Jones Park in Eddyville, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Lyon County EMS was also dispatched to the high school baseball field at the park, for a 14-year-old male juvenile who had reportedly been struck in the mouth.

An investigation revealed a visiting team baseball coach became upset following a call by an umpire. During his moment of frustration, he picked up a weighted bat sleeve and threw it into his team’s dugout where it struck the juvenile in the face causing injury to the student player, according to the release.

The release also said that following this event, a brief disturbance broke out among fans and coaches with the opposing team.

Lyon County EMS arrived and transported the juvenile to Baptist Health in Paducah for treatment of his injuries. Video evidence and witness statements were collected by law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
MSHP: Officers investigating human remains found in New Madrid Co.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State...
KSP: Man arrested man for threatening to shoot up business

Latest News

On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
MSHP: Officers investigating human remains found in New Madrid Co.
Strong winds and severe weather on Friday, March 31, caused some roadway closures in the...
Road Closings for 4/1