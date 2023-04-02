Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant related to a sexual abuse investigation in February.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on Feb 4, and it was reported that Mellisa Pawlick, 30, from Murray, Kentucky, subjected a 13-year-old juvenile male in her care to sexual contact by physical force that overcame physical resistance.

Pawlick was taken to Calloway County Jail and charged with sexual abuse first degree.

