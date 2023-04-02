Heartland Votes

Sheriff: Murray woman arrested on child sexual abuse charges

On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant...
On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant related to a sexual abuse investigation in February.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On April 1, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on a warrant related to a sexual abuse investigation in February.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on Feb 4, and it was reported that Mellisa Pawlick, 30, from Murray, Kentucky, subjected a 13-year-old juvenile male in her care to sexual contact by physical force that overcame physical resistance.

Pawlick was taken to Calloway County Jail and charged with sexual abuse first degree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State...
KSP: Man arrested man for threatening to shoot up business
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
MSHP: Officers investigating human remains found in New Madrid Co.
Strong winds and severe weather on Friday, March 31, caused some roadway closures in the...
Road Closings for 4/1
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department safely located a missing child who was last seen in...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Dept. located missing juvenile
La Croix Kids Church kicked off Easter season early with an Easter Egg Hunt
La Croix Kids Easter Egg Hunt