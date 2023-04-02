Heartland Votes

SEMO men’s and women’s track and field earn first place at the Joey Haines Invitational

Joey Haines Invitational
By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:40 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO track and field wrapped up their lone home meet of the spring season Saturday on a high note.

Hosting the the Joey Haines Invitational the Redhawks’ men’s and women’s teams both earned first place overall.

SEMO combined for 13 first place finishes and 28 finishes in the top three.

Murray State’s women’s team finished in second highlighted by Rachel Hagans in long jump. Hagans reached a mark of 6.43m. That jump puts her fifth in the TFFRS Division I Outdoor Qualifying List

The Racers also had first place finishes in the steeplechase by Ruth Kimutai and 100 meter dash by Teliyah James.

The Southern Illinois men earned runner-up as well. Daniel Norris climbed the podium in discus, Shane Ashton in the 400 meter dash and Dawson Plab in high jump for the Salukis.

