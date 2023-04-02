SEMO hosts 16th annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SEMO athletics hosted the 16th annual Cindy Gannon Walk for Women Saturday morning.

Student-athletes led participants on the walk around the Southeast Softball Complex and Intramural Fields.

The 16th annual @SEMORedhawks Cindy Gannon Walk for Women is off and walking pic.twitter.com/pvM0fhEs42 — Jess Todd (@JessTodd_KFVS) April 1, 2023

The event recognizes the accomplishments of SEMO’s female student-athletes while also raising money to support athletic scholarships.

