Saxony Lutheran’s Aaron Zoellner signs with Millikin University men’s soccer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Senior goalkeeper Aaron Zoellner officially signed his letter of intent on Friday to play collegiate soccer at Millikin University.
Zoellner led Saxony Lutheran to the Class 2 Semifinals in the fall including two game-winning saves in penalty kicks in the District 1 semifinal and championship games.
Joining the Big Blue is also a special family connection for Zoellner. His grandfather attended Millikin and played football and basketball.
