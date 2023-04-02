Saxony Lutheran’s Aaron Zoellner signs with Millikin University men’s soccer

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Senior goalkeeper Aaron Zoellner officially signed his letter of intent on Friday to play collegiate soccer at Millikin University.

Zoellner led Saxony Lutheran to the Class 2 Semifinals in the fall including two game-winning saves in penalty kicks in the District 1 semifinal and championship games.

Joining the Big Blue is also a special family connection for Zoellner. His grandfather attended Millikin and played football and basketball.

