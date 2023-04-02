Heartland Votes

Officials: Jogger injured in cow attack, owner faces possible charges

Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.
Maine officials said a woman was injured after she was attacked by a cow on a trail.(Farmington Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A jogger in Maine was injured after she was attacked by a cow, according to officials.

According to the Farmington Police Department, a 43-year-old jogger was preparing to run on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington on Friday, when she was attacked by a male bovine.

Officials said the woman was lifted up by the animal’s horns, but she was able to escape into the nearby tree line.

According to police, the woman suffered a small laceration in the attack that required stitches. She did not have to be taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Police said they contacted the cow’s owner, who later arrived to secure the cow along with a pig.

Officials withheld the owner’s identity pending potential charges.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burnt truck in New Madrid County
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
On March 31, 2023, Melvin Anderson was convicted of murder, domestic assault and other crimes....
Advance man convicted of murdering his brother-in-law in 2019
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather

Latest News

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department is investigating human remains found east of Kewanee.
Charred human remains found in burnt truck in New Madrid County
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds up the championship trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU wins first NCAA championship, beating Iowa 102-85
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar
Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
32 dead as tornadoes torment from Arkansas to Delaware