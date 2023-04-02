Heartland Votes

McCracken County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in locating missing juvenile

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing child who was last seen in McCracken County.

13-year-old Micaela Luna was last seen around Southwood Mobile Home Park in Paducah this morning on April 1. Micaela Luna is described as a Hispanic female, around 5′9″, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. According to a release from the Sheriff’s Department, Luna was last seen wearing gray joggers and a black Nike Hoodie.

If anyone sees Luna, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719 or their local law enforcement agency. Tips may also be provided via West KY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-8355, texting “WKY” and the information to 8474111 or the WKY Crime Stoppers App.

13-year-old Micaela Luna was last seen around Southwood Mobile Home Park in Paducah this morning on April 1.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)

