Heartland Votes

La Croix Kids Easter Egg Hunt

La Croix Kids Church kicked off Easter season early with an Easter Egg Hunt
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - La Croix Kids Church kicked off Easter season early with an Easter Egg Hunt.

On April 1, families in Cape Girardeau were open to join the early Easter event. Kids spent the day eating from food trucks, playing in bouncy houses, and hunting for eggs.

One of the organizers, Brett Cheek, said when it comes to the kids finding eggs, it’s fun to see them have a good time.

“I usually look for the kids that don’t exactly know what they’re doing, they’re the most fun to watch. Some kids are super competitive and are after it, my favorite are kids that don’t know why they are here,” Cheek said.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County

Latest News

Tweens and their families came across the Heartland at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau...
BeTween Initiative aims to strengthen next generation of women
The fight against hunger continues in the Heartland
Cape Girardeau Mobile Food Pantry
13-year-old Micaela Luna was last seen around Southwood Mobile Home Park in Paducah this...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in locating missing juvenile
If you like anything anime, cartoon, or superhero, you might find people like yourself at the...
2023 Cape Anime Con