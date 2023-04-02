La Croix Kids Easter Egg Hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - La Croix Kids Church kicked off Easter season early with an Easter Egg Hunt.

On April 1, families in Cape Girardeau were open to join the early Easter event. Kids spent the day eating from food trucks, playing in bouncy houses, and hunting for eggs.

One of the organizers, Brett Cheek, said when it comes to the kids finding eggs, it’s fun to see them have a good time.

“I usually look for the kids that don’t exactly know what they’re doing, they’re the most fun to watch. Some kids are super competitive and are after it, my favorite are kids that don’t know why they are here,” Cheek said.

