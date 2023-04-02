Heartland Votes

First Alert: Chilly morning; warm and sunny afternoon

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/2
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Chilly Sunday morning in the Heartland with temperatures in the upper 30s, but things will quickly warm up into the afternoon as temps reach the upper 60s. Around 10 p.m. tonight, we will start seeing some cloud coverage with possible rain showers in the northern counties through the early morning hours.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, the clouds and rain will move out, and we will start to get some southerly winds bringing in warmer temps, in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday will also have some cloud coverage and possible rain showers in the early morning, with temps in the low 80s.

Expect rain showers on Wednesday, but warm temps in the upper 60s. By the end of the week, things will dry out and cool down.

