Cape Girardeau Mobile Food Pantry

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The fight against hunger continues in the Heartland.

The Apostolic Promise Church in Cap Girardeau is partnering with SEMO food bank. Dozens of volunteers made their way out to the old Sears parking lot.

They filled hundreds of bags of food to give away to families in need. Timothy Lee, the pastor of the church, described volunteering at these events as moving.

“The biggest thing is you’ll find out there is really legitimate people, they are just going through a really struggling time, it’s not a mindset of just I want something, they actually have a legitimate need,” Lee said. “Maybe some have disabilities we’ve seen, some have small kids and it’s just a mom, it’s really moving to see the community have a moment of struggle.”

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.