Heartland Votes

BeTween Initiative aims to strengthen next generation of women

Tweens and their families came across the Heartland at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau through a program called the BeTween Initiative
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tweens and their families came across the Heartland at the Osage center in Cape Girardeau through a program called the BeTween Initiative.

They brought science demos, dance performances, and safety seminars led by local city safety leaders.

Organizers said the program is focused on promoting the health and wellness of tween girls. Heather Cugini, one of said organizers, said that she hopes that the event positively impacted those who attended.

“I’m an OBGYN, this is what I do all day everyday, I see what women struggle with inside and outside of everyday life and it starts here. We positively influence now and it stays with them forever,” Cugini said.

They believe this is a great way for tweens to make friends and keep the next generation safe.

