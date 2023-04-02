Heartland Votes

2023 Cape Anime Con

If you like anything anime, cartoon, or superhero, you might find people like yourself at the fifth annual anime convention in Cape Girardeau.
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you like anything anime, cartoon, or superhero, you might find quite a few people like yourself at the fifth annual anime convention in Cape Girardeau.

At this year’s convention, there are multiple guests, including actors who specialize in vocal work. This year’s biggest guest was Adassa, known for her role as Delores on Disney’s Encanto.

There’s also many booths selling collectibles and food. The organizer, Ken Murphy, said between all the costumes, food, excited people, he’s just happy people have a place to come together.

“People gathering, like interests, diverse interests, all the above, just have a great time. There are the best costumes, people get all their pictures that are here all weekend long,” Murphy said.

If you missed out on today’s event, you can still attend tomorrow on April 2. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County

Latest News

Tweens and their families came across the Heartland at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau...
BeTween Initiative aims to strengthen next generation of women
The fight against hunger continues in the Heartland
Cape Girardeau Mobile Food Pantry
13-year-old Micaela Luna was last seen around Southwood Mobile Home Park in Paducah this...
McCracken County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance in locating missing juvenile
Tweens and their families came across the Heartland at the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau...
BeTween Initiative: Focusing on building the next generation of girls