2023 Cape Anime Con

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you like anything anime, cartoon, or superhero, you might find quite a few people like yourself at the fifth annual anime convention in Cape Girardeau.

At this year’s convention, there are multiple guests, including actors who specialize in vocal work. This year’s biggest guest was Adassa, known for her role as Delores on Disney’s Encanto.

There’s also many booths selling collectibles and food. The organizer, Ken Murphy, said between all the costumes, food, excited people, he’s just happy people have a place to come together.

“People gathering, like interests, diverse interests, all the above, just have a great time. There are the best costumes, people get all their pictures that are here all weekend long,” Murphy said.

If you missed out on today’s event, you can still attend tomorrow on April 2. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.