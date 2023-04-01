Heartland Votes

Storms moving through the Heartland, high winds continue into Saturday

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/31/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thunderstorms have split, with one system going into northwestern Kentucky and the other heading northeast of our southern Illinois counties. The front will form behind the storms, pushing them out of our area around 10 pm. Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph, with a wind advisory in effect until 1 am on Saturday.

After the storms leave the area, Saturday will still be windy, but will feel colder with the mid 50 and 60 degree temperatures. Sunday is looking calmer, with warmer temperatures in the mid to high 60s. The chance for more storms comes in Tuesday and Wednesday, with a ridge forming and bringing warmer, humid, and breezy conditions.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested

Latest News

FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/31/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 10PM on 3/31/23
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Evening Outlook
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 6PM on 3/31/23
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY @ 6PM on 3/31/23
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and leaders in southern Illinois call Child Abuse an...
Child Abuse Awareness Carterville