Storms moving through the Heartland, high winds continue into Saturday

Thunderstorms have split, with one system going into northwestern Kentucky and the other heading northeast of our southern Illinois counties. The front will form behind the storms, pushing them out of our area around 10 pm. Strong winds with gusts up to 50 mph, with a wind advisory in effect until 1 am on Saturday.

After the storms leave the area, Saturday will still be windy, but will feel colder with the mid 50 and 60 degree temperatures. Sunday is looking calmer, with warmer temperatures in the mid to high 60s. The chance for more storms comes in Tuesday and Wednesday, with a ridge forming and bringing warmer, humid, and breezy conditions.

