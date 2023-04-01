Heartland Votes

Sheriff: One dead in traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51

On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 north of Rifle Range Road in rural Makanda.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, April 1, at around 10:30 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51 north of Rifle Range Road in rural Makanda.

The caller said a white Ford F-250 went off the roadway, struck a tree and the truck was on fire. The fire spread from the truck into a wooded area.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, an investigation shows a white Ford F-250 was going northbound on the highway when it gradually departed the roadway to the right, went down into a slight embankment and stuck a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown a short distance from the vehicle.

The release said the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

