Section of KY 1286/N. Friendship Road to be closed during Spring Break

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County next week.

From April 3-7, KY 1286/N. Friendship Rd will be closed to allow placement and widening of several cross drains. This work is being scheduled during Spring Break to avoid disrupting school bus traffic.

KY 1286/N. Friendship Rd is expected to close around 6 a.m. on Monday, April 3. Due to excavations along the roadway, it is expected to remain closed until late Friday afternoon on April 7. KYTC District 1 and the contractor will attempt to provide timely notice should the road reopen earlier than Friday.

This is part of a two-year project to improve KY 1286/N. Friendship Rd between U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road and U.S. 62.

