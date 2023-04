(KFVS) - Strong winds and severe weather on Friday, March 31, caused some roadway closures in the Heartland.

Kentucky

McCracken County

KY 348 is blocked by downed trees and powerlines near the 0.6mm between KY 1241/Old U.S. 45 and KY 1014/Houser Road.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to high winds.

The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed due to high winds.

