Heartland Votes

KSP: Man arrested man for threatening to shoot up business

On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State...
On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State Police Post 2 that the business had been placed on lockdown after receiving threats.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBREE, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State Police Post 2 that the business had been placed on lockdown after receiving threats.

According to a release from the KSP, Trooper Grant Penrod arrived on the scene and discovered that Jordan Ryan Abel, 33, from Sebree had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing and also threatened to “shoot up” the business. 

Police located Abel in Owensboro, Ky., and charged with 27 counts of terroristic threatening third degree.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County
The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at...
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work

Latest News

The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County
Today we learned two of the nine soldiers who died earlier this week in Western Kentucky were...
Governor Parson reaction on deadly helicopter crash
Poshard Foundation for Abused Children host an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Poshard Foundation for Abused Children host an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month
Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear is ordering All flags at State buildings to fly at half staff to honor...
Jackson man killed in Kentucky Black Hawk crashes