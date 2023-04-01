KSP: Man arrested man for threatening to shoot up business

SEBREE, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, March 31, Scott Manufacturing in Sebree, Kentucky reported to the Kentucky State Police Post 2 that the business had been placed on lockdown after receiving threats.

According to a release from the KSP, Trooper Grant Penrod arrived on the scene and discovered that Jordan Ryan Abel, 33, from Sebree had been sending death threats to an employee at Scott Manufacturing and also threatened to “shoot up” the business.

Police located Abel in Owensboro, Ky., and charged with 27 counts of terroristic threatening third degree.

