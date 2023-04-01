Heartland Votes

First Alert: Strong winds, sunny and warm conditions throughout Saturday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 4/1
By Olivia Tock
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - More gusty winds today in the Heartland, but temperatures will be warm throughout the day in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect dry conditions in most places, but the northern counties may experience some light rain showers around noon. Winds will die down slowly after 5 p.m. this evening.

Tomorrow morning we are expecting cooler temps, so you may wake up to some frost. But temps will warm up from the mid 30s to the upper 60s. Around noon, we will have some winds coming through, but conditions will remain dry. Around 10 p.m., however, rain showers will pop-up in some counties.

On Monday there will be lots of cloud coverage, setting up for a rainy work week. Temps will be even warmer, in the low to upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
A car is upturned in a Kroger parking lot after a severe storm swept through Little Rock, Ark.,...
Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois; 4 dead, dozens injured
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County
The 28-year-old worker was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a stone slab being moved at...
Man dies after being crushed by 2,000-lb. stone slab at work

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Storms moving through the Heartland, high winds continue into Saturday
Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Evening Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert: Rain on the way before severe storms enter the Heartland