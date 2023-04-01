First Alert: Strong winds, sunny and warm conditions throughout Saturday

(KFVS) - More gusty winds today in the Heartland, but temperatures will be warm throughout the day in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect dry conditions in most places, but the northern counties may experience some light rain showers around noon. Winds will die down slowly after 5 p.m. this evening.

Tomorrow morning we are expecting cooler temps, so you may wake up to some frost. But temps will warm up from the mid 30s to the upper 60s. Around noon, we will have some winds coming through, but conditions will remain dry. Around 10 p.m., however, rain showers will pop-up in some counties.

On Monday there will be lots of cloud coverage, setting up for a rainy work week. Temps will be even warmer, in the low to upper 70s.

