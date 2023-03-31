WATCH: Gov. Andy Beshear signs two high profile bills passed during the recent General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers and advocates Friday morning at the state capitol in Frankfort for the signing of two big bills that passed the General Assembly on Thursday.

You can watch the signing ceremony below.

In addition to signing Senate Bill 47, also known as the medical marijuana bill, and House Bill 551, which legalizes sports betting, into law. The governor will also update the state on a dynamic system that could bring severe weather to parts of the state in the next 48 hours.

