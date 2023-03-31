Heartland Votes

Two soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.(Mitchell and Gore family)
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Tony Garcia and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

Two of the nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.(Photo submitted)

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell(Mitchell family)

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years.

Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

Previous Coverage

9 soldiers dead after two Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Clarksville veterans react to Fort Campbell crash

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
KFVS OTT
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
More than $92 million, in both federal and state money, is coming to southern Illinois for...
$92M in freight projects coming to southern Illinois