Heartland Votes

Transportation Secretary in Kentucky issues order to help speed up relief efforts from storms

Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with...
Mayor Craig Greenberg is scheduled to make an announcement on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. with Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order meant to temporarily suspend some restrictions on commercial motor vehicles.

The order is part of an effort to restore power and clean up debris.

“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims,” Secretary Gray said.

Earlier in the day Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency.

The order will be effective through April 30, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested

Latest News

During a search of the residence and the RV, McCracken County detectives seized approximately...
Five arrested in McCracken County during drug investigation
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of...
Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather
Poshard Foundation for Abused Children host an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Poshard Foundation for Abused Children host an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month