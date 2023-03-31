Transportation Secretary in Kentucky issues order to help speed up relief efforts from storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an order meant to temporarily suspend some restrictions on commercial motor vehicles.

The order is part of an effort to restore power and clean up debris.

“This order is to help avoid any delay for utility crews and other responders coming to the aid of storm victims,” Secretary Gray said.

Earlier in the day Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency.

The order will be effective through April 30, 2023.

