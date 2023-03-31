Soldier from Jackson, Mo. among those killed in Black Hawk crash in Trigg County
(KFVS) - A Heartland native was among the nine soldiers killed in the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter crash near Fort Campbell, Ky. in Trigg County.
The 101st Airborne Division said in a statement that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza of Jackson, Missouri was killed in the crash.
There was another soldier from Missouri killed in the crash: 32-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith of Rolla, Missouri.
They were killed in a crash Wednesday evening during a night time training exercise
“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division. The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. “Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen soldiers.”
The other soldiers included:
- Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida
- Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas
- Sgt. Isaacjohn Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, California
- Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina
- Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida
- Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama
- Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey
