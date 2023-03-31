RMTD offering free rides to the polls April 4

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Rides Mass Transit District, in southern Illinois, is offering rides to the election polls on Tuesday, April 4.

Rides to the polls will be free on regular existing routes for residents in the RMTD service area.

”We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide this service” said RMTD CEO Adam Lach, in a released statement. “Making transportation accessible by providing more options is one way we can show support in our communities.”

RMTD serves Heartland residents in Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Saline and Williamson Counties.

To schedule transportation, contact RMTD at 844-220-1243.

