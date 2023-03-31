Heartland Votes

RMTD offering free rides to the polls April 4

Rides Mass Transit District, in southern Illinois, is offering rides to the election polls on...
Rides Mass Transit District, in southern Illinois, is offering rides to the election polls on Tuesday, April 4.(SOURCE: WTOL)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Rides Mass Transit District, in southern Illinois, is offering rides to the election polls on Tuesday, April 4.

Rides to the polls will be free on regular existing routes for residents in the RMTD service area.

”We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide this service” said RMTD CEO Adam Lach, in a released statement. “Making transportation accessible by providing more options is one way we can show support in our communities.”

RMTD serves Heartland residents in Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope, Saline and Williamson Counties.

To schedule transportation, contact RMTD at 844-220-1243.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly the entire Heartland has been upgraded is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Two Black Hawk helicopters based at Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County.
Cadiz man recounts hearing deadly helicopter crash, seeing wreckage
The closures are to help crews with their response efforts to the crash involving two Fort...
Roads closed in Trigg County to help with response to Fort Campbell helicopter crash
A call to police to breakup a fight ends with a person getting tased, pepper spray and arrested...
Police: Fight ends with one person tased, pepper sprayed, arrested
An Essex man is behind bars accused of failing to comply with court orders.
Man arrested on warrants for failing to register as sex offender