Poshard Foundation for Abused Children host an event to kick off Child Abuse Prevention Month

By Colin Baillie
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and leaders in Southern Illinois consider child abuse an ongoing issue in the region.

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children hosted an event at John A. Logan College to draw attention to the issue. Representatives from several local organizations spoke to those in attendance about the need to work together to provide resources to families in need. Executive Director Jo Poshard says that the point of the event was to raise awareness and teaching people how to help.

“Our message today is be aware, try and learn more about the problem that we have, find a way to help. Maybe you might want to be a CASA advocate, maybe it’s as simple as helping that neighborhood mom who’s overly stressed,” said Poshard.

Poshard says she appreciates the people who work in this field everyday.

Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983. Since that time, millions of Americans have participated in this national campaign.

Individuals, organizations and communities across the United States plant pinwheels, tie ribbons, organize trainings, host fundraisers, and support a multitude of other activities celebrating healthy, happy childhoods and raising awareness that all children deserve to grow up in nurturing, safe homes.

For more information on Child Abuse Prevention Month, you can find that information here.

