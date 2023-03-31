Heartland Votes

Police: Fight ends with one person tased, pepper sprayed, arrested

A call to police to breakup a fight ends with a person getting tased, pepper spray and arrested...
A call to police to breakup a fight ends with a person getting tased, pepper spray and arrested in Caruthersville.(MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A call to police to breakup a fight ends with a person getting tased, pepper spray and arrested.

Caruthersville officers were called Thursday, March 30 to Washington Avenue in reference to two people fighting possibly involving weapons.

When officers arrived the two people in question stated they were assaulted by the other.

Police said when they tried to arrest one of the subjects, that person attempted to punch the arresting officer and then threw a speaker at the officer.

Officers then used their Tasers on the subject, but stated it had no effect, so they used their pepper spray, which also had no effect.

Police said there was a brief struggle, but the subject was eventually handcuffed and taken to the Pemiscot County Jail.

The suspect is being held pending official charges.

Police are seeking domestic assault second degree, resisting arrest, assault on law enforcement second degree and failure to register as a sex offender charges.

