Heartland Votes

Paducah police arrest six people after they were indicted on drug trafficking charges

Six people have been arrested after they were indicted earlier this month on drug trafficking...
Six people have been arrested after they were indicted earlier this month on drug trafficking charges, including cocaine and fentanyl.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Six people have been arrested after they were indicted earlier this month on drug trafficking charges.

According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, the Paducah Police Department Drug Unit presented their investigations to a McCracken County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury handed down indictments charging the six people with selling cocaine and fentanyl.

The following people were arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail:

  • Shea Taylor, 26, of Goodman Street, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • Seth Humphrey, 22, of Colonial Drive, was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
  • Emily Beaubien, 25, of Goodman Street, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • Emmanuel Yarbro, 29, of Minnich Avenue, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
  • Raheem Benjamin, 26, of Jacobs Avenue, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine)
  • Martigo Matchem, 33, of Farwood Drive, was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives)
Shea Taylor (top left), Seth Humphrey (top middle), Emily Beaubien (top right), Emmanuel Yarbro...
Shea Taylor (top left), Seth Humphrey (top middle), Emily Beaubien (top right), Emmanuel Yarbro (bottom left), Raheem Benjamin (bottom middle), Martigo Matchem (bottom right) were all arrested on drug trafficking charges(Paducah Police Department)

