Man arrested on warrants for failing to register as sex offender

An Essex man is behind bars accused of failing to comply with court orders.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Essex man is behind bars accused of failing to comply with court orders.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James E. Reed was arrested on three Stoddard County warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, violating a condition of lifetime supervision and possession of a controlled substance.

Reed is in the Stoddard County Jail on $7,500 bond.

