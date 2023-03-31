Man arrested on warrants for failing to register as sex offender

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An Essex man is behind bars accused of failing to comply with court orders.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old James E. Reed was arrested on three Stoddard County warrants for failing to register as a sex offender, violating a condition of lifetime supervision and possession of a controlled substance.

Reed is in the Stoddard County Jail on $7,500 bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.