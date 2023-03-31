Heartland Votes

Man accused of abandoning dog in mobile home arrested

A McCracken County man is behind bars after investigators say he moved out of a mobile home and left his dog behind.
By Heartland News
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County man is behind bars after investigators say he moved out of a mobile home and left his dog behind.

Kenneth Robinson, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28.

He is charged with cruelty to animals second degree.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an animal cruelty investigation began earlier this week after a maintenance worker at a mobile home park on Clark’s River Road found an extremely emaciated dog.

Investigators say Robinson moved away a few weeks ago and it appears the dog had been searching for food inside the home.

Robinson is being held in the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of southeast Missouri is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather. Threats include...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today due to severe storms, tornado threat
A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
Human remains found in an Illinois storage unit have been identified.
Human remains found in storage unit identified as former police chief

Latest News

Police: Woman pepper sprayed man demanding hug, grabbing another woman
Police: Woman pepper sprayed man demanding hug, grabbing another woman
Man accused of abuse after dog found emaciated in mobile home
Man accused of abuse after dog found emaciated in mobile home
Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Neighbors describe details of Black Hawk crash
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase