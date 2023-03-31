Man accused of abandoning dog in mobile home arrested

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County man is behind bars after investigators say he moved out of a mobile home and left his dog behind.

Kenneth Robinson, 47, was arrested on Tuesday, March 28.

He is charged with cruelty to animals second degree.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an animal cruelty investigation began earlier this week after a maintenance worker at a mobile home park on Clark’s River Road found an extremely emaciated dog.

Investigators say Robinson moved away a few weeks ago and it appears the dog had been searching for food inside the home.

Robinson is being held in the McCracken County Jail.

