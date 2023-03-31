Heartland Votes

Kentucky babysitter charged with abusing two-year-old boy

Charlene Lowe
Charlene Lowe(Whitley County Det. Center)
By Dakota Makres and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Whitley County babysitter was charged with abusing a young child.

Police charged Charlene Lowe with criminal abuse and wanton endangerment.

State police said Lowe was babysitting a two-year-old boy for one week while his mother was working.

Officers said the child was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital with several bruises and a footprint on his stomach.

In an interview with police, Lowe claimed the injuries came from the boy falling out of bed.

Lowe was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Fort Campbell Helicopter scene
Neighbors describe details of Black Hawk crash
ISP: 2 Illinois women facing charges after multi-county chase
Boys to Men forum aims to curb gun violence in southern Illinois
Hotshots losing liquor license for ten days
Hotshots liquor license suspension reduced
