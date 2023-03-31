Heartland Votes

Gov. Andy Beshear declares State of Emergency for Kentucky ahead of severe weather

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the Team Kentucky Update on March 2
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency.

In a statement, Beshear’s office noted the Jackson Purchase area has a “high probability of producing long-track, violent tornadoes.”

The area was also hit by tornados in December 2021.

“If you are in Western Kentucky, you need to be in a safe shelter by 5 p.m. Central Time,” Beshear said. “This is the worst forecast I’ve seen as Governor. I am declaring a state of emergency so that we can be prepared. We are taking this very seriously and we need you to take this seriously, too. Please be prepared. Let’s do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”

All state offices are closing at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

The governor activated the state’s price gouging laws.

“Practice going there before the weather arrives. A storm shelter or a basement is the best. An interior hallway away from windows is the second best. If you are in a mobile home, get out. Be somewhere safe long before this hits. Go to a neighbor’s house, an underground shelter or a nearby permanent structure,” Beshear said.

