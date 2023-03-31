Heartland Votes

Flags ordered to half-staff over weekend in Kentucky to honor Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Blackhawk crash

Nine soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died when...
Nine soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died when HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Flags have been ordered to half-staff in honor of the Fort Campbell soldiers who died in the training exercise on March 29.

Nine soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Fort Campbell, Kentucky died when HH60 Blackhawk helicopters crashed in Trigg County, Kentucky.

The crash was during a routine training mission.

The order requires flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff on Saturday, April 1, until sunset on Monday, April 3.

