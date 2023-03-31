Heartland Votes

Five arrested in McCracken County during drug investigation

By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
McCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested five people during a drug investigation that took place in the afternoon.

On March 31, the Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant for 1120 Lackey Street in McCracken County. During the search, six individuals were located, three inside the residence and three inside an RV parked on the property.

One of the individuals, Michael Stansel Jr., attempted to flee the police was quickly taken into custody. During a search of the residence and the RV, detectives seized approximately 44 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Synthetic Marijuana, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Five individuals were arrested during the search warrant on various drug offenses. A sixth man was located inside the residence and was transported to an area hospital but was not arrested at this time.

The following people were arrested during the search of the residence:

Robert Roebuck, 66, of Lackey Street, Paducah is facing charges of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 2 counts of Contempt of Court - McCracken County Circuit Court Bench Warrant

Michael Stansel, Jr., 37, of Lackey Street, Paducah is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Synthetic Drugs (Marijuana), Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Giving Police Officer False Identifying Information, and KY Dept. of Corrections Parole Board Warrant for mandatory re-entry

Jason Slyder, 44, of Hovekamp Road, Paducah is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Britney Burlingame, 31, of Woodville Road, Kevil is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Robert Owen, 51, of Ted Williams Drive, Paducah is facing charges of Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

