First Alert: Rain on the way before severe storms enter the Heartland

After a breezy and sunny Thursday, storms will begin to roll into the Heartland. The elevated storms do not pose a severe threat as they are very high in the atmosphere, but they will bring some heavy rain and possibly some small hail. Rain begins in southeastern Missouri around 10 pm, and will roll across southern Illinois and northwestern Kentucky throughout the night. Rain should be out of the region in the early morning, with strong winds and clouds left behind.

SPC has the region in a level 3 to 4 risk of severe, including tornadoes. There is also a separate wind advisory in effect. Heavy rain is expected, but less than what we saw last week. The main threat is expected in the late afternoon from around 3 pm to around 10 pm. After the storms, it should be windy and mild, seeing around 60 degree temperatures.

