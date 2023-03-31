Heartland Votes

First Alert: Rain on the way before severe storms enter the Heartland

First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 3/30/23
By Madeline Parker
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a breezy and sunny Thursday, storms will begin to roll into the Heartland. The elevated storms do not pose a severe threat as they are very high in the atmosphere, but they will bring some heavy rain and possibly some small hail. Rain begins in southeastern Missouri around 10 pm, and will roll across southern Illinois and northwestern Kentucky throughout the night. Rain should be out of the region in the early morning, with strong winds and clouds left behind.

SPC has the region in a level 3 to 4 risk of severe, including tornadoes. There is also a separate wind advisory in effect. Heavy rain is expected, but less than what we saw last week. The main threat is expected in the late afternoon from around 3 pm to around 10 pm. After the storms, it should be windy and mild, seeing around 60 degree temperatures.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Chaffee R-2 School District teacher was arrested on March 29, for sexual-related...
Former Chaffee teacher makes first court appearance on sex-related charges involving a minor
Much of southeast Missouri is at a threat level 4 out of 5 for severe weather. Threats include...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY for Friday due to severe storms, including tornadoes
An ambulance leaves the scene of a Blackhawk crash in Cadiz, Kentucky.
9 killed in crash of 2 Army Black Hawk helicopters in Kentucky
Daurice T. Morse, 20 of Cairo, was arrested in Houston, Texas on first-degree murder charges in...
Cairo man wanted on 1st degree murder charge arrested
31-year-old Matthew Charles Jones of O’Fallon, Mo. is charged with five counts of DWI - serious...
K9 Officer reunites with Lake St. Louis officer after crash involving suspected drunk driver

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 9 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 4pm on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 4pm on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 6 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 3/30/23
First Alert Forecast at 5 p.m. on 3/30/23